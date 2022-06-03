Wilmington police arrest four suspects in car break-ins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police arrested three suspects in connection with ten car break-ins Friday morning in the 4300 block of Spirea Drive.

Police saw the suspects around 4 a.m. after seeing a vehicle speed off quickly.

The car was stopped and one of the suspects who fled on foot was apprehended a short time later.

A search of the car revealed several debit cards and a firearm. The debit card was determined to be stolen and after canvassing the area, officers found ten vehicles that had been broken into. One vehicle was also reported stolen.

The three arrested, 20-year-old Arianna McKoy from Fayetteville, 18-year-old Demetris McNeill from Fayetteville, and 18-year-old Jade Wallace, were charged with nine counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Mckoy, Wallace and McNeill are being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

One 17-year-old juvenile also faces breaking and entering charges, as well as Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.