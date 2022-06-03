Senior Connect
Tri-county traffic check point results in over two dozen citations

The traffic stops took place on Tarheel Road near the Bladen County and Robeson County lines
The traffic stops took place on Tarheel Road near the Bladen County and Robeson County lines
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic checking station operated by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 2, led to 29 citations.

The traffic stops took place on Tarheel Road near the Bladen County and Robeson County lines.

The citations included five Drug Charges, two Child Restraint Violations, four Driving While License Revoked, six No Operators License and nine others.

