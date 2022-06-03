Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure planned for portion of College Road on June 4

Crews will be conducting repairs along College Road just south of the Oleander Dr. intersection.
Crews will be conducting repairs along College Road just south of the Oleander Dr. intersection.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lane closures will take place for a portion of College Road while Duke Energy conducts repairs Saturday, June 4.

Crews will be conducting repairs along College Road just south of the Oleander Dr. intersection.

“A vehicle impacted one of the utility’s electric transmission poles over the Memorial Day weekend, damaging some of the equipment on the pole,” a Duke Energy news release states. “To complete the repairs, crews will need to block one or two lanes of College Road for around eight hours beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“Duke Energy is working closely with the City of Wilmington to coordinate this traffic shift, and motorists are advised to use caution traveling through the area.”

