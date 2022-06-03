Sewer repair on Market Street shifts traffic, closes one lane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA crews have closed a lane in the 2100 block of Market Street.

The right eastbound lane between South 21st Street and Borden Avenue is closed, and traffic will shift into the inner eastbound lane.

Westbound traffic will reportedly not be impacted.

The closure will last for 2 hours while crews complete the repairs to the sewer.

