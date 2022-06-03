Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: an orange kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

A talkative kitten from the NHC Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An orange kitten visited the WECT studio for today’s Pet of the Week alongside Jodi from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

She is around 5 months old, spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on her vaccinations. She also claims the title of the youngest cat at the shelter. If you’d like to adopt her, you can reach out to the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter at 910-798-7500. You can also adopt her by visiting the shelter at 180 Division Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bradly Farrar
Man accused of trying to open Walmart register with crowbar
Wilmington firefighters work together to help rebuild a home damaged by Hurricane Florence....
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners
The Cape Fear River is one of the great natural features of southeastern North Carolina, but it...
State of the River: ‘It’s glorious but it’s in trouble’
BCSO is seeking two women in connection with a larceny at an ABC store
UPDATE: BCSO identifies two larceny suspects

Latest News

Pet of the week: Reba
Pet of the week: Reba
Sunset Beach Turtle Watch found its first nest of the season
Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season
Pet of the Week: Coleman
Pet of the Week: Coleman from Monty’s Home
The event will be hosted at the Columbus County Fair Ground on 886 Prison Camp Road (File photo)
Columbus County Animal Protective Services to host Family Fur Day