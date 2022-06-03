Neighbors upset about possible rezoning of nine acres in Beaumont neighborhood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -People in the Beaumont and Forrest Hills neighborhoods are raising concerns with the sale of The Carolinian Inn.

The developer, Paramounte Engineering, is working to rezone the nine acres of land behind the hotel. The proposal includes 100 apartments and 48 townhomes.

The Carolinian Inn proposal. (WECT)

“I don’t think any of these neighborhoods can handle 200 cars going in and out,” neighbor Polly Tait said.

“I’m very concerned about the infrastructure, inadequacies that it just cannot handle that type of volume,” another neighbor, Mary Craig, said.

Neighbors tell me that they’re also concerned about the amount of trees and green space that will be removed from their neighborhood, but the seller says they aren’t losing as much as they think.

“Their plan appears to pave over quite a bit of all of this forested land. It doesn’t look like too many trees are being replaced from their from their plans,” Tait said.

“The concerns that we’ve heard, you know, about the trees all getting torn down and clear cut and all that, that’s not part of the plan. It’s not what the site plan shows, you know . . . the developers leaving a vegetative buffer,” Nicholas Silivanch, partner with Eastern Carolina Real Estate, said.

Silivanch added that this proposal was the least invasive project among other bids.

Some residents don’t want to lose any of the green space that’s there now.

“My biggest gripe is why, when we have so much already developed land, it’s not being used by a lot of corporations. Why not develop those pieces of property? Don’t take down more green space. We’re losing so much urban green space in Wilmington. It’s very sad,” Craig said.

Others aren’t completely against housing going up on that property, they just want something that isn’t as congested.

“We just want something that fits with our area and would follow that Create Wilmington comprehensive plan,” Tait said.

One neighbor said she isn’t against the proposal at all because she has enough trees on her property to act as a buffer.

Thursday’s meeting was simply a neighborhood meeting to hear concerns from neighbors before next week’s community meeting with the developer. That’s when they’re hoping to come up with a solution that majority of the neighborhood supports.

