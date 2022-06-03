Senior Connect
Medicaid expansion bill faces uncertain future as it advances to NC House

North Carolina Senate
By Bryan Anderson, WRAL state government reporter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A bill to expand Medicaid in North Carolina received final approval from the state Senate on Thursday with near unanimous support and no debate. It will now move to the state House, where it faces an uncertain future.

The procedural vote passed 44-1, with one Republican opposing the measure.

Shortly before its initial passage on Wednesday, GOP Senate leader Phil Berger called on his Republican and Democratic colleagues to urge House members to back the bill.

