Man allegedly tries to get through CLT Airport with 23 pounds of cocaine in wheelchair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arriving passenger at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested after cocaine was found hidden in an electric wheelchair, authorities said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel, a resident of the U.S., arrived in Charlotte on a flight from the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and was utilizing the wheelchair.

Agents found 23 pounds of cocaine in an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

During an examination by CPB officers, packages were found within the seat cushions that contained a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to a news release.

The four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine had an estimated value of $378,000, authorities said.

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

