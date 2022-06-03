Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man allegedly tries to get through CLT Airport with 23 pounds of cocaine in wheelchair

The four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine had an estimated value of $378,000, authorities said.
Agents found 23 pounds of cocaine in an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International...
Agents found 23 pounds of cocaine in an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arriving passenger at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested after cocaine was found hidden in an electric wheelchair, authorities said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel, a resident of the U.S., arrived in Charlotte on a flight from the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and was utilizing the wheelchair.

Agents found 23 pounds of cocaine in an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International...
Agents found 23 pounds of cocaine in an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

During an examination by CPB officers, packages were found within the seat cushions that contained a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to a news release.

The four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine had an estimated value of $378,000, authorities said.

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bradly Farrar
Man accused of trying to open Walmart register with crowbar
Wilmington firefighters work together to help rebuild a home damaged by Hurricane Florence....
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners
The Cape Fear River is one of the great natural features of southeastern North Carolina, but it...
State of the River: ‘It’s glorious but it’s in trouble’
McKoy (left) and McNeill (right) have been arrested in connection with a spate of car break-ins...
Wilmington police arrest four suspects in car break-ins

Latest News

Dierks Bentley concert is delayed to Sunday after inclement weather
Dierks Bentley concert is delayed to Sunday after reports of inclement weather
A judge will decide whether testimony from a key witness will be heard during trial of the...
Former principal says she investigated complaints against former NHCS teacher, testimony in question as civil trial approaches
Jerrod Mustaf is coming back to the area he used to call home. The Whiteville native and former...
Jerrod Mustaf: Former NBA star combines life skills and hoops at hometown summer camp (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Cape Fear Pickleball Club donates money in memory of member killed in domestic violence incident
Cape Fear Pickleball Club donates money in memory of member killed in domestic violence incident
A lane in the 2100 block of Market Street will be closed for several hours Wednesday for an...
Sewer repair on Market Street shifts traffic, closes one lane