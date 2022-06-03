GRAPHIC: Man in Army fatigues accused of raping teen; promises vape pens, affidavit reads

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas have arrested a man and charged him for an alleged sexual assault of two minors he reportedly lured to this apartment with the promise of giving them vape pens.

KWTX reports Peter Wesley Alfonce, 29, is facing sexual assault charges after a girl voluntarily came forward to reveal an alleged assault involving Alfonce.

According to court documents, the minor said on Feb. 11 that her friend used her Instagram account to message a man who could get them vape pens. The man, identified as Alfonce, picked up the girls at Shoemaker High School and took them to his apartment in Killeen.

Once inside the apartment, the girl said Alfonce warned them he would not let them leave until one of them performed oral sex on him.

The minor said her 15-year-old friend accompanied Alfonce to a bedroom but later came back out of the room and told her she would also have to perform oral sex on him for the two to leave.

The girl said that after being forced to perform oral sex, Alfonce told her and her friend that they’d be able to leave a lot quicker if one of them had sexual intercourse with him. The two refused.

According to the affidavit, Alfonce told one of the girls he knew she did not want to have sex with him or even look at him. So, he suggested they have sex in a position in which she would not be able to see him.

When the minor again refused, Alfonse allegedly forced her into a sexual position that he recommended and raped her.

After it was over, the girl asked for permission to use the bathroom so that she could cry, according to court documents. Alfonce eventually gave both girls the vape pens and took them to a McDonald’s before taking them back to school.

The minor said Alfonce was wearing Army fatigues and told the two girls to go into the business together and that he would provide them vape pens they could sell to other teens at school, the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage at the school allegedly showed a car dropping off the girls at around 11:30 a.m. on the day of the alleged sexual assaults.

The affidavit further states that one of the girls told Alfonce “he could go to prison” for what happened, and Alfonce told her he was in the Army and “they do not go to prison.”

While under interrogation, authorities said Alfonce acknowledged that the girl he allegedly raped did not seem mature but claimed he believed her friend was at least 18 years old.

According to court documents, investigators found messages on Alfonce’s phone in which he offered $200 in exchange for sexual intercourse with one of the girls.

Authorities said Alfonce was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a minor under 17.

Officials at nearby Fort Hood did not immediately respond if Alfonce was a soldier stationed at the post.

