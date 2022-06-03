Senior Connect
Governor Cooper makes proclamation for Gun Violence Awareness Day

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper calls state legislators to action in the wake of a deadly...
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper calls state legislators to action in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has made a proclamation naming June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness day. This is the 8th annual National Gun violence Awareness Day, which was created in memory of gun-violence victim Hadiya Pendleton.

“We cannot forget these tragedies when they fade from the news,” said Governor Cooper in a release. “It’s past time for common sense reforms that must take place at the congressional and legislative levels - stronger background checks, red flag laws, banning assault weapons and community violence interventions so that we can prevent these horrific events.”

Over 1,300 people are killed by firearms in North Carolina every year on average, and the state has the 17th highest rate of gun deaths overall.

In Cooper’s reccomended budget proposal for next year, $5 million will go towards violence intervention grants and $2.5 million recurring will help fund violence education and prevention programming for at-risk or justice-involved youth. The budget also includes $1 million to purchase gun locks and $200,000 to create a safe storage campaign and distribute the locks.

Cooper also has proposed $5 million for community violence intervention grants.

