First Alert Forecast: rain & storms locally as the first Atlantic storm of the season develops

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday. Here in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with a mild start in the 70s before temperatures peak in the cooler - yet hot- lower 90s for the afternoon. A cold front will focus odds for a cooling rain & storms through the afternoon and evening. a few storms could be on the strong or severe end, so keep an eye on your WECT Weather app, should your plans take you out and about.

The weekend will feature non-zero odds for isolated showers and storms with breezy and cooler 80s as the headline, ahead of a return to the 90s the middle of next week.

Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha as it reorganizes. It’s Atlantic moniker, Alex, is likely to form late this week. while major rain & storm impacts are not likely, be cautious in the water, as the storm will agitate the coastal waters with heavy surf and rip currents. Make sure to pay attention to all of the storm preparation content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into the new month with your WECT Weather App.

