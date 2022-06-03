Senior Connect
Domestic violence shelter presented with check in memory of victim of Holly Tree Racquet Club shooting

The organization donated over six thousand dollars for domestic violence resources.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a day that shocked the community — the day that MaryAnn Breault was shot and killed by her husband at the Holly Tree Racquet Club while watching her son’s tennis practice.

A tournament was played and put on in her honor by the Cape Fear Pickleball Club, and on Friday morning the funds from that tournament were donated to a local domestic violence resource center.

The Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is an organization in Wilmington that provides resources, counseling, and shelter for victims of domestic violence at no cost.

The Pickleball Club presented the organization with a check for over $6,000 on Friday morning.

“She was a victim of a domestic homicide,” said director of competition for the Cape Fear Pickleball Club Kenneth Huff. “We were organizing the tournament anyway. And we decided that we’d make the proceeds go to domestic violence [shelter] and MaryAnn’s honor.”

The organization relies 100% on donations to stay up and running, and says that domestic violence prevention resources are much needed in the Wilmington area.

“In Wilmington, we saw a 300% increase since COVID hit in demand of shelter,” said Executive Director of The Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Lauren Daley. “Crisis calls went up over 200%. So, it’s unfortunately a continuing growing problem that we have here.”

The non-profit was given over $6,000 by the group, a much needed donation for their services.

“This little over $6,000 check helped provide emergency shelter and safety plans, support for our empowerment groups,” Daley said. “And so it just really helps us be able to provide a place for victims to come for resources and to be heard and supported.”

The Cape Fear Pickleball Club hopes to make this tournament an annual event to raise awareness and fund resources for people like their friend, MaryAnn Breault.

For more information on the organization, click here.

