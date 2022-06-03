COVID-19 cases increase, but still considered low by the county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its latest COVID-19 statistics. Between March 25 and June 3, the positivity rate for PCR testing for 14 days increased from 4.3% to 20.6%, and average daily confirmed cases have risen from 9.7 to 61.5.

However, hospitalizations remain relatively low. Novant Health NHRMC reports that, on average, 12 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized daily during the week before May 23.

About 64% of New Hanover County residents have been vaccinated with two doses or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and 39% have been vaccinated with a booster or another additional dose.

The Pandemic Operations Team says they have their eye on the Monkeypox virus, but North Carolina has no verified cases so far.

Free vaccinations are available at the Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street. Walk-ins are allowed, but the county recommends making an appointment first on the Take My Shot website.

Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Free rapid testing is also still available via appointments or walk-ins at the following times:

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.