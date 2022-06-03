Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green to open at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green is performing The Winter’s Tale on several nights throughout June at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater. The Shakespeare Youth Company will also perform As You Like it at the same place and time on different nights.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night, and performances begin at 8 p.m. Some concessions will be provided, but guests may also bring food to enjoy the show. Besides some concessions, the performances are completely free.

The Winter’s Tale: Friday to Sunday on June 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19. Wednesday and Thursday on June 22-23.

As You Like it: Tuesday to Thursday on June 7-9. Wednesday to Thursday on June 15-16. Monday to Tuesday on June 20-21.

You can see the latest updates on their Facebook page or learn more by calling 910-399-2878. Cape Fear Shakespeare performs in association with the City of Wilmington.

