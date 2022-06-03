Senior Connect
Airlie Gardens reschedules concert because inclement weather expected

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens “reSoul” concert scheduled for Friday, June 3, has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 9 due to potential inclement weather.

Ticket holders do not need to request new tickets as existing tickets for reSoul will be valid on the new date.

If the new date causes an inconvenience, email airlieinfo@nhcgov.com and provide the purchaser’s name and order number to request a refund.

Performers revealed for Arlie Gardens Sumer Concert Series

Please visit AirlieGardens.org for more information about the 2022 Summer Concert series, General public tickets will go on sale the week of each concert. Parking is off-site at the Northeast Library, 1241 Military Cutoff Road with free shuttle service to the concerts. Shuttles start running at 5 p.m. On-site parking is by permit only.

