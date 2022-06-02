U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating safety course

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Auxiliary is hosting a one-day boating safety course on June 25 to satisfy all education requirements for operating a boat in North Carolina.

North Carolina state law requires anyone born on or after January 1, 1988, to complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a 10 hp or greater motor on NC waters.

The one-day, eight-hour Boating America (BA) course is taught by certified USCG Auxiliary instructors, and individuals who successfully complete the course and exam will be awarded USCG certificates.

Per the news release, participants will learn “general information about boats and maintenance, preparing for safe and enjoyable outings, navigation rules and aids to navigation, guidelines for operating your boat or PWC safely, what to do in case of boating emergencies, and state-specific laws and regulations you must follow” in the course.

Class size may be limited so those interested are encouraged to sign up early.

The course will be taught at the Ocean Events Center, 801 Ocean Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022. Course fee is $35.00 per person or $30.00 for two or more attendees.

Click here to register and for more information about USCG Auxiliary courses.

