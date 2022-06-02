Surf City receives Golden LEAF $250,000 Grant to help reduce stormwater flooding

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $250,000 to the Town of Surf City through their Flood Mitigation Program on Wednesday, June 2.

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities, through grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship.

The grant provided by the Golden LEAF Foundation will help aid a portion of an area under the South Shore Stormwater Feasibility Study, which identified several areas that require projects to aid with stormwater flooding.

This project in particular will improve upon insufficient stormwater infrastructure that causes flooding in the 2200 block of South Shore Drive, and prevent of obstruction of vehicles from moving through the road, including safety officials’ vehicles. The project will construct a new infiltration chamber system that collects and releases the stormwater that floods the road back into the ground.

“This is a nature-based solution the Town can implement to increase its resilience to large rain events,” Kyle Breue, the Surf City Town Manager, stated in a recent news release. “In addition, this is a major thoroughfare that provides the only way in and out for our residents on this portion of the Island, as well as residents of Topsail Beach. A major factor in working to seek funding for this project is to assist our emergency services.”

To learn more about the Flood Mitigation Program that is offered through the Golden LEAF Foundation, residents can visit their website here.

