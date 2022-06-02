Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ocean Isle Beach firefighters quickly respond and contain fire in Island Park

Ocean Isle Beach Fire
Ocean Isle Beach Fire(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters responded to a house that caught fire on Dolphin Court in Island Park at Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday, June 2.

The firefighters reportedly contained the fire to the one structure, preventing it from spreading further.

The one structure suffered significant damage. No injuries or fatalities are confirmed at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Wilmington firefighters work together to help rebuild a home damaged by Hurricane Florence....
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners
The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s...
WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges
The Cape Fear River is one of the great natural features of southeastern North Carolina, but it...
State of the River: ‘It’s glorious but it’s in trouble’

Latest News

Surf City receives Golden LEAF $250,000 Grant to help reduce stormwater flooding
Plants like parsley are attractive to caterpillars which grow into butterflies, one of natures...
Cape Fear Gardening: Support pollinators and keep your garden healthy
Decades after consuming contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune, victims who suffered...
Marines and family members exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune may soon be able to sue
North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell has expressed concerns over the leadership of the...
State Treasurer concerned with Town of Navassa leadership