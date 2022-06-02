Ocean Isle Beach firefighters quickly respond and contain fire in Island Park

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters responded to a house that caught fire on Dolphin Court in Island Park at Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday, June 2.

The firefighters reportedly contained the fire to the one structure, preventing it from spreading further.

The one structure suffered significant damage. No injuries or fatalities are confirmed at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

