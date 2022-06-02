NC Don’t Say Gay bill passed by senate republicans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Senate republicans and one democrat voted 28-18 in favor of HB 755, titled “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” on Wednesday, June 1. The bill would require teachers to notify parents if their child requests to use a different name or pronouns and ban mentions of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 curriculums.

Local senators Danny Earl Britt Jr. (District 13), Bill Rabon (District 8) and Michael V. Lee (District 9) voted in favor of the bill. To become law, the bill would have to pass through the republican-controlled house of representatives and be signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper. If he vetoes the bill, a two-thirds vote in both houses would be needed to pass the bill.

Sold as focusing on parental rights, the bill does specify and gather information on what parents can request from schools in a single place. It also outlines a requirement for schools to promote parental involvement and provides a more specific process for parents to obtain information on curriculums.

The bill would force schools to notify parents if a student asks to use a different name or pronouns and ban “instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” in K-3 curriculums.

N.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger claimed in a defense of the bill that 57% of voters in a survey support the passage of a parents’ bill of rights. While that survey does ask this question, it never mentions the specifics of any bill and does not mention outing children to their parents or limiting instruction on LGBTQ+ topics.

Surveys found that LGBTQ+ young adults are twice as likely to be homeless as their non-LGBTQ+ peers. A survey of hundreds of homeless agencies found 68% of respondents listed family rejection as a major factor contributing to homelessness among LGBTQ+* youth.

Though Berger claims in his defense that the bill doesn’t put children at risk, the American Academy of Pediatrics found that LGBTQ+ children and teens are negatively affected by trying to suppress their identity and the fear of being outed. Studies repeatedly find that LGBTQ+ people have healthier outcomes and lower suicide risks when they are supported by their friends and family.

For parents or anybody looking to understand LGBTQ+ youth, resources are available.

If you’re looking for the basics, the Human Rights Coalition has you covered. The American Academy of Pediatrics has a breakdown of how parents can support and care for their gender diverse and transgender children. They also have a guide for supporting and understanding LGBTQ+ teens in general.

Locally, the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast provides programs and information for both children and adults. UNCW created a list of both on and off-campus LGBTQ+ resources as well.

(*The survey uses the term LGBT, which was more common when it was written in 2012.)

