Man accused of trying to open Walmart register with crowbar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to open a Walmart cash register with a crowbar, according to Wilmington police.

A Wilmington Police Department states that officers responded to the Walmart located on Sigmon Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found 52-year-old Bradly Farrar from Burlington still in the store,” the news release states. “He was immediately taken into custody and is charged with Attempted Safe Cracking and Concealment of Merchandise. Farrar was also a suspect in several other similar incidents that have occurred at other Wal-Mart stores across the region.”

Farrar was booked under a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.