Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to open Walmart register with crowbar

Bradly Farrar
Bradly Farrar(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to open a Walmart cash register with a crowbar, according to Wilmington police.

A Wilmington Police Department states that officers responded to the Walmart located on Sigmon Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found 52-year-old Bradly Farrar from Burlington still in the store,” the news release states. “He was immediately taken into custody and is charged with Attempted Safe Cracking and Concealment of Merchandise. Farrar was also a suspect in several other similar incidents that have occurred at other Wal-Mart stores across the region.”

Farrar was booked under a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The Brunswick County seal.
More than two dozen drug arrests due to Brunswick County community tips
A collection of some (not all) of Wilmington's more popular hot dog joints.
Cape Fear Foodie: Hot Dog Road Trip Part 1
Elaine Kinn flew from Norway back to southeastern North Carolina to deliver her impact...
Woman survives brutal attack from husband, travels around world to see sentencing

Latest News

Local senators Danny Earl Britt Jr. (District 13), Bill Rabon (District 8) and Michael V. Lee...
Parents’ Bill of Rights passed by Senate Republicans
A site plan submitted by Middleburg Communities, LLC
Wilmington Planning Commission approves rezonings for hundreds of new homes
Incumbent New Hanover County School Board Member Nelson Beaulieu has field a campaign finance...
Beaulieu files campaign finance complaint against fellow school board candidates
The Calabash Fire Department assisted by firefighters from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and...
Calabash firefighters respond to a structure fire on Boundaryline Drive