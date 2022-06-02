Good Samaritans lift truck off trapped 10-year-old boy after accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy trapped under a truck after an accident in Texas was saved by a group of community members who came together to lift the truck off him.

Porter Hulme is in the hospital with severe injuries, but his family said they’re still in awe that a dozen or so drivers saw the accident and got out of their cars to help, lifting the one-ton truck high enough to pull Porter to safety.

“When they told me that my sons were alive, my prayer was of gratitude,” Scott Hulme, Porter’s father, told KAUZ.

After a long day of roping cattle, Ethan and Porter Hulme were on their way back home when one of their tires blew out.

“And then my other tire blew, and that’s when it really shot us into the ditch and after which I tried to keep it as straight as I could, but it happened so quick,” Ethan said.

The attached horse trailer then detached, causing the truck to roll many times.

“I just remember waking up, and I got out of the seatbelt and crawled out of the truck, and right as I did that, the other fella that stopped, he came around and said, ‘Are you okay?’ I said, ‘I’m fine; I’ve got to find my little brother,’” Ethan said.

Porter was found unconscious under the truck. It took Ethan and 12 good Samaritans to lift the one-ton truck off the 10-year-old. Porter is currently in the hospital with severe injuries.

“It’s going to be a rough trip. He’s got a broken right arm, a broken collar bone, four or five broken ribs on the right side, and a broken shoulder blade,” Scott Hulme said.

Porter’s parents are looking at the silver lining: Porter will still be able to walk, a feat many describe as a miracle.

“The doctor asked my son Porter if he could move his legs if he could feel his toes, and he said he was moving them, but his feet and toes wouldn’t move,” Scott Hulme said. “I nearly threw up. About a half-hour later, I went over there in the room, prayed over my son again, and said, ‘Porter can you move your toes for me,’ and he moved his toes for me.”

The Hulme family has been getting an outpouring of support worldwide, from donations to kind words and prayers. They said they couldn’t be thankful enough for the help.

“The wonderful thoughts, if I could tell any of y’all thank you enough, it would be impossible,” Scott Hulme said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Porter’s medical expenses.

