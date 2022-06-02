Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat at home, watching tropical activity to the south

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, June 1, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Thursday. Here in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with a mild start in the 70s before sizzling sun, paltry 10% storm chances, and high temperatures peak in the lower and middle 90s in the afternoon. A cold front will focus better - though not 100% - odds for a cooling shower or storm by Friday afternoon ahead of a weekend of breezy and more temperate lower 80s.

Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha. Should these fragmented thunderstorms manage to even partially reorganize as they steam over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, the system would get a new Atlantic moniker: Alex. Make sure to pay attention to all of the storm preparation content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into the new month with your WECT Weather App.

