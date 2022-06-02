Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CFPUA executive testifies in support of bill to make PFAS polluters pay

CFPUA Executive Director Kenneth Waldroup testified in favor of a “Polluters Pay” bill filed to...
CFPUA Executive Director Kenneth Waldroup testified in favor of a “Polluters Pay” bill filed to recoup costs associated with PFAS pollution(Emily Donovan, Clean Cape Fear | CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - At a discussion about PFAS Pollution and Polluter Liability held Thursday morning at the North Carolina General Assembly, CFPUA Executive Director Kenneth Waldroup testified in favor of a “Polluters Pay” bill filed to recoup costs associated with PFAS pollution.

“We encourage you to look at this bill, which provides for the first time in North Carolina tools to establish maximum contaminant limits in safe drinking water,” said Waldroup, testifying before the N.C. House Judiciary 1 Committee. “That’s very important, because we are not going to get that for Chemours-specific PFAS from EPA. It’s simply not on their radar; they have legacy issues to deal with. You will give your Department (DEQ) and, just as importantly, the resources to the (North Carolina) Collaboratory for all of their fantastic academic resources, the opportunity to establish what is safe.”

House Bill 1095 filed in the State House clarifies how state regulators would set maximum contaminant levels for PFAS, which would be no more than 10 parts per trillion (ppt) for any single PFAS compound or 70 ppt for the sum of all PFAS.

Also, if approved, the bill (HB 1095) would give the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) the power to order the manufacturers of PFAS, known to have contaminated public water supplies, to pay for costs incurred to “remove, correct, or abate” the contamination caused by PFAS pollution. This would include funding of treatment plant upgrades, like the eight Granulated Activated Carbon (GAC) filters installed by the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, to treat PFAS contamination of the Cape Fear River by decades of PFAS released by Chemours and DuPont.

The GAC filters are expected to come online later this summer to treat PFAS and reduce GenX levels to near or non-detection.

CFPUA shares photos of new GAC filter well construction

If the costs of the upgrades are recouped by CFPUA from a PFAS manufacturer like Chemours, the bill requires the benefits to be passed along to its customers through a reduction in future water rates.

This year, the $43 million cost incurred by CFPUA to install the new GAC filters to treat the PFAS introduced to the Cape Fear River by Chemours and the $3.7 million to operate the filters for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 is being passed on to customers by a roughly $5 monthly increase in residential water bills.

CFPUA approves budget; customer bills to increase

Thursday’s hearing was for discussion only, and no vote on the bill was taken. Adoption will require approval in the N.C. House and Senate and the signature of Gov. Roy Cooper.

H1095v1 by Carole Wirszyla on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Wilmington firefighters work together to help rebuild a home damaged by Hurricane Florence....
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners
The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s...
WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges
A collection of some (not all) of Wilmington's more popular hot dog joints.
Cape Fear Foodie: Hot Dog Road Trip Part 1

Latest News

Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for...
Marines and family members exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune may soon be able to sue
Jim McNeil, a flotilla commander with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating safety course
Staying Ahead of the Storm 2022: Part 4
Staying Ahead of the Storm 2022
Staying Ahead of the Storm 2022: Part 4
Staying Ahead of the Storm 2022: Part 4