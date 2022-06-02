Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Gardening: Support pollinators and keep your garden healthy

Plants like parsley are attractive to caterpillars which grow into butterflies, one of natures most attractive pollinators
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Keep your garden healthy by adding plants that support pollinators to your beds.

Pollinators are any animal or inset that moves pollen from the male to the female part of a flower, so it’s important to have plants that provide nectar and pollen.

With modern society promoting neatly trimmed lawns as the epitome of suburban America, many wild plants that support pollinators have been lost.

In this week’s episode of Cape Fear Gardening, a New Hanover County Arboretum expert explains which pollinators will maximize the health of your garden.

Check out the video to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Wilmington firefighters work together to help rebuild a home damaged by Hurricane Florence....
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners
The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s...
WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges
The Cape Fear River is one of the great natural features of southeastern North Carolina, but it...
State of the River: ‘It’s glorious but it’s in trouble’

Latest News

Keep your garden healthy by supporting pollinators
Cape Fear Gardening: Keep your garden healthy by supporting pollinators
Cape Fear Gardening: Taking care of your roses
Cape Fear Gardening: How to get the most from your rose bushes
Cape Fear Gardening: Taking care of your roses
Cape Fear Gardening: Taking care of your roses
Venus Fly Traps
Cape Fear Gardening: The mysteries of carnivorous plants