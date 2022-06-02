Cape Fear Gardening: Support pollinators and keep your garden healthy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Keep your garden healthy by adding plants that support pollinators to your beds.

Pollinators are any animal or inset that moves pollen from the male to the female part of a flower, so it’s important to have plants that provide nectar and pollen.

With modern society promoting neatly trimmed lawns as the epitome of suburban America, many wild plants that support pollinators have been lost.

In this week’s episode of Cape Fear Gardening, a New Hanover County Arboretum expert explains which pollinators will maximize the health of your garden.

Check out the video to find out more.

