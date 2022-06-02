Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Calabash firefighters respond to a structure fire on Boundaryline Drive

The Calabash Fire Department assisted by firefighters from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and...
The Calabash Fire Department assisted by firefighters from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County, as well as responders with the Brunswick County EMS and Sheriff’s Office.(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABSH, N.C. (WECT) - Calabash firefighters responded to a structure fire at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, as they were called to a garage on fire on Boundaryline Drive in Carolina Shores North, marking it the second structure fire in less than a week for the CFD.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames with the nearby residence and adjoining woods already affected. Firefighters contained the flames and quickly prevented the fire from spreading any further.

While none of the residents or responders were injured, part of the home’s exterior and a room at the rear of the residence suffered damage, and the detached garage was completely lost along with its contents.

The Calabash Fire Department assisted by firefighters from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County, as well as responders with the Brunswick County EMS and Sheriff’s Office.

Fire investigators that arrived at the scene ruled the fire as an accident, but the exact cause has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
Car crashes into NC Nails salon
UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say
Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
FBI Charlotte warns parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys
FBI warns public about increase in sextortion schemes

Latest News

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Beaulieu filed his complaint to the State Board of Elections last week.
Beaulieu files campaign finance complaint against fellow school board candidates
The Cape Fear River is one of the great natural features of southeastern North Carolina, but it...
State of the River: ‘It’s glorious but it’s in trouble’
With a degree in engineering and a 40-year career working as an engineer in North Carolina,...
Calculations or a crime? Judge will determine if talking about engineering amounts to practicing engineering