Calabash firefighters respond to a structure fire on Boundaryline Drive

CALABSH, N.C. (WECT) - Calabash firefighters responded to a structure fire at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, as they were called to a garage on fire on Boundaryline Drive in Carolina Shores North, marking it the second structure fire in less than a week for the CFD.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames with the nearby residence and adjoining woods already affected. Firefighters contained the flames and quickly prevented the fire from spreading any further.

While none of the residents or responders were injured, part of the home’s exterior and a room at the rear of the residence suffered damage, and the detached garage was completely lost along with its contents.

The Calabash Fire Department assisted by firefighters from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County, as well as responders with the Brunswick County EMS and Sheriff’s Office.

Fire investigators that arrived at the scene ruled the fire as an accident, but the exact cause has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.