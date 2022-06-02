Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Wilmington firefighters work together to help rebuild a home damaged by Hurricane Florence....
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners
The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s...
WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges
A collection of some (not all) of Wilmington's more popular hot dog joints.
Cape Fear Foodie: Hot Dog Road Trip Part 1

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital...
Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital
Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for...
Marines and family members exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune may soon be able to sue