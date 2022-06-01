Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD checkpoint held over Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges

The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s...
The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, conducted a multi-agency checking station on Saturday night. The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department.

The 68 charges issued that night include:

  • 6 cases of Driving While Under the Influence.
  • 2 cases of DWI under 21.
  • 1 case of Aiding and Abetting a DWI.
  • 12 cases of Driving With No Operators License.
  • 7 cases of Driving While License Revoked.
  • 18 cases of Driving With an Expired Registration.
  • 2 cases of Driving With an Expired Inspection.
  • 3 cases of Driving With an Open Container.
  • 3 cases of Possession of Marijuana.
  • 1 case of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
  • 5 cases of Driving With a Window Tint.
  • 1 case of Driving With No Insurance.
  • 1 case of Failure To Register Vehicle.
  • 1 case of Speed as a Misdemeanor.
  • 1 case of Reckless Driving.
  • 1 case of Equipment Violation.
  • 1 case of a Hit and Run.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
Car crashes into NC Nails salon
UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say
Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
FBI Charlotte warns parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys
FBI warns public about increase in sextortion schemes

Latest News

As hurricane season kicks off, many people are checking off their to-do lists to make sure...
Tips for preparedness as hurricane season begins
The Cape Fear River is one of the great natural features of southeastern North Carolina, but it...
State of the River: ‘It’s glorious but it’s in trouble’
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners
Homeowner insurance rate increases go into effect June 1
Judge will determine if talking about engineering amounts to practicing engineering
Retired engineer continues fight for free speech