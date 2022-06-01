WPD checkpoint held over Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, conducted a multi-agency checking station on Saturday night. The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department.

The 68 charges issued that night include:

6 cases of Driving While Under the Influence.

2 cases of DWI under 21.

1 case of Aiding and Abetting a DWI.

12 cases of Driving With No Operators License.

7 cases of Driving While License Revoked.

18 cases of Driving With an Expired Registration.

2 cases of Driving With an Expired Inspection.

3 cases of Driving With an Open Container.

3 cases of Possession of Marijuana.

1 case of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

5 cases of Driving With a Window Tint.

1 case of Driving With No Insurance.

1 case of Failure To Register Vehicle.

1 case of Speed as a Misdemeanor.

1 case of Reckless Driving.

1 case of Equipment Violation.