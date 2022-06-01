Senior Connect
UNCW “Pandemic Alumni Exhibition” to open at CAB Art Gallery

"UNCW Studio Art." On the left, there is a painting of a woman in a kimono sitting on top of a...
UNCW Studio Art Pandemic Alumni Exhibition(University of North Carolina Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is set to open its “UNCW Studio Art Pandemic Alumni Exhibition” at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building Gallery with a public reception on Wednesday, June 8 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Per a UNCW release, Studio Art alumni from three previous semesters have been invited so they can show their work at an in-person exhibition. Once the exhibit opens, it will be available to view Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the gallery closes on Fridays during the summer. The exhibit will run until Friday, August 19.

The artists to be featured at the exhibit are listed below:

  • Kathryn Bertram
  • Alaina Bubeck
  • Madison Desmone
  • Nikki Dinkins
  • Shannon Kerrigan
  • Rilee Knott
  • Morgan Mcmahan
  • Susan E. Murphy
  • Sierra Pasch
  • Willow Rea
  • Courtney Rivenbark
  • Savannah Roberts
  • Loraine Scalamoni
  • Melissa Spivey
  • Jamal Taylor

