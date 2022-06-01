UNCW “Pandemic Alumni Exhibition” to open at CAB Art Gallery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is set to open its “UNCW Studio Art Pandemic Alumni Exhibition” at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building Gallery with a public reception on Wednesday, June 8 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Per a UNCW release, Studio Art alumni from three previous semesters have been invited so they can show their work at an in-person exhibition. Once the exhibit opens, it will be available to view Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the gallery closes on Fridays during the summer. The exhibit will run until Friday, August 19.
The artists to be featured at the exhibit are listed below:
- Kathryn Bertram
- Alaina Bubeck
- Madison Desmone
- Nikki Dinkins
- Shannon Kerrigan
- Rilee Knott
- Morgan Mcmahan
- Susan E. Murphy
- Sierra Pasch
- Willow Rea
- Courtney Rivenbark
- Savannah Roberts
- Loraine Scalamoni
- Melissa Spivey
- Jamal Taylor
