UNCW “Pandemic Alumni Exhibition” to open at CAB Art Gallery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is set to open its “UNCW Studio Art Pandemic Alumni Exhibition” at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building Gallery with a public reception on Wednesday, June 8 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Per a UNCW release, Studio Art alumni from three previous semesters have been invited so they can show their work at an in-person exhibition. Once the exhibit opens, it will be available to view Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the gallery closes on Fridays during the summer. The exhibit will run until Friday, August 19.

The artists to be featured at the exhibit are listed below:

Kathryn Bertram

Alaina Bubeck

Madison Desmone

Nikki Dinkins

Shannon Kerrigan

Rilee Knott

Morgan Mcmahan

Susan E. Murphy

Sierra Pasch

Willow Rea

Courtney Rivenbark

Savannah Roberts

Loraine Scalamoni

Melissa Spivey

Jamal Taylor

