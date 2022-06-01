Senior Connect
Tips for preparedness as hurricane season begins

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - As hurricane season kicks off, many people are checking off their to-do lists to make sure they’re ready in case of a storm.

For some, that’s making sure their generators are ready to go when the power goes out. It’s also a good idea to make sure your flood insurance is in order before the threat of a major storm looms off the coast.

David and Susan Bollinger have lived in the Cape Fear for more than 20 years. In 2018, they lost their home and many of their belongings to Hurricane Florence. Still, they rebuilt on the same property by the river. Now, they believe they have hurricane season figured out.

“Number one, make sure your insurance agent is in communication with you and you’re up to date,” said Susan Bollinger. “Number two, plan for your safety, your family’s safety, your pet’s safety and your home’s safety. Number three is to have an evacuation plan.”

An evacuation plan, they say, is the most important part. Be sure to plan ahead on what you’ll need to pack, including food for your family. Be sure you have a place to go on short notice and know where you’ll take your pets so that they’re safe, too.

“It helps to have things written down ahead of time so that you know what’s in the yard that needs to be brought in or tied down,” added the Bollingers. “That’s a list you can keep and amend from year to year.”

Be sure to download WECT’s First Alert Weather app to stay up to date on the forecast and storm tracking.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

