Thalian Association Community Theatre reveals 2022-23 season featuring “A Christmas Story” and “Cinderella”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theatre has announced its 2022-23 season featuring both well-known classics and Wilmington premieres. The youth theatre season has also been announced featuring plays such as “Disney’s Descendants the Musical” and “School House Rock Live! Jr.”

Five productions are set to be performed during this year’s season: “Love is in the Air and on the Stage!”

Something Rotten: October 7 to 16, 2022. The musical comedy tells the story of two playwrights in the 1590s attempting to write the world’s first musical.

A Christmas Story: December 9 to 18, 2022. A Christmas Story is a musical adaption of Ralphie’s quest to get an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas.

The Philadelphia Story: February 10 to 19, 2023. A romantic comedy about the story of a high-society socialite, her ex-husband and a tabloid magazine journalist.

Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: April 7 to 16, 2023. A stage adaption of the 1997 teleplay version of the classic story.

The Wedding Singer: May 19 to 28, 2023. A romantic musical comedy set in the 1980s based on the Adam Sandler movie.

The Thalian Hall 2022-2023 youth theatre season will bring five different productions to the 2nd Street Stage Historic USO Building.

Disney’s Descendants the Musical: September 16 to 25, 2022. The teenage children of infamous Disney villains try to manage their legacies and their new lives at prep school.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.: November 18 to 27, 2022. An one-hour musical adaption of the classic television special.

The Wizard of Oz: January 20-29, 2023. An one-hour adaption of The Wizard of Oz created for younger actors.

School House Rock Live! Jr.: March 10-19, 2023. A young schoolteacher finds himself surrounded by characters representing facets of his own imagination in this adaption of the educational cartoon series.

Tuck Everlasting: April 28 to May 7, 2023. Winnie Foster gets more than she bargained for after running into the magical Tuck.

You can buy tickets when they are available and learn more about the Thalian Association Community Theatre at their website.

