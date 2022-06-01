Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Join the First Alert Weather Team for a weather radio programming event today

The First Alert Weather Team will be at the ACE Hardware at 117 Village Road NE in Leland from...
The First Alert Weather Team will be at the ACE Hardware at 117 Village Road NE in Leland from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, for a weather radio programming event.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Do you need a weather radio or do you need your weather radio programmed?

The First Alert Weather Team will be at the ACE Hardware at 117 Village Road NE in Leland from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, for a weather radio programming event.

Midland Weather Radios will be available for purchase or you may bring your own.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into NC Nails salon
UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say
Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Matthew Stallings
Man pleads guilty to stabbing estranged wife more than a dozen times

Latest News

Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC
“School Girls” and other local productions coming to Thalian Hall
Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC
Thalian Association Community Theatre reveals 2022-23 season featuring “A Christmas Story” and “Cinderella”
Southeastern North Carolina is home to some of the fastest growing counties in the state, and...
‘Traffic is crazy, seems to be getting worse:’ NCDOT steps in to alleviate traffic in Scotts Hill
NCDOT has proposed a plan to help alleviate traffic in Scotts Hill.
‘Traffic is crazy, seems to be getting worse:’ NCDOT steps in to alleviate traffic in Scotts Hill