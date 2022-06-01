Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: possible storms to begin Hurricane Season

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, June 1, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday, June 1 is the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Appropriately enough for the new season, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha. Should these fragmented thunderstorms manage to even partially reorganize as they steam over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, the system would get a new Atlantic moniker: Alex. Make sure to pay attention to all of the storm preparation content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.

Here in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with a mild start Thursday in the 70s before sizzling sun, paltry 10% storm chances, and high temperatures peak in the lower and middle 90s in the afternoon. A cold front will focus better - though not 100% - odds for a cooling shower or storm by Friday afternoon ahead of a weekend of breezy and more temperate lower 80s.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into the new month with your WECT Weather App.

