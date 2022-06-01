Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Season opens with possible storm activity

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, May 31, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday, June 1 is the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season, and your First Alert Weather Team is marking the occasion with a NOAA weather radio purchasing / programming event at Ace Hardware of Leland. Stop by and see us between 3 and 6! ...and make sure to read / heed all the storm prep content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.

And, appropriately enough for the new season, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha. Should these fragmented thunderstorms manage to even partially reorganize as they steam over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, the system would get a new Atlantic moniker: Alex.

Here in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with sizzling sun, paltry 10% storm chances, and high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will focus better - though not 100% - odds for a cooling shower or storm by Friday afternoon ahead of a weekend of breezy and more temperate lower 80s.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into the new month with your WECT Weather App.

