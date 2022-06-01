Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

BCSO seeks help to identify larceny suspects

BCSO is seeking two women in connection with a larceny at an ABC store
BCSO is seeking two women in connection with a larceny at an ABC store(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two women suspected of stealing goods from an ABC store.

According to a post on social media, the two women are wanted in connection with a larceny that occurred at the Waterford ABC Store on Olde Waterford Way in Belville on May 20, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
Car crashes into NC Nails salon
UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say
Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
FBI Charlotte warns parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys
FBI warns public about increase in sextortion schemes

Latest News

A Columbus County jury found David Mark Fields guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the...
Columbus Correctional Institution inmate found guilty in stabbing death
The First Alert Weather Team will be at the ACE Hardware at 117 Village Road NE in Leland from...
Join the First Alert Weather Team for a weather radio programming event today
State lifts restrictions on poultry shows, public sales of chickens
Wilmington firefighters work together to help rebuild a home damaged by Hurricane Florence....
New insurance rate hike will impact homeowners