BCSO seeks help to identify larceny suspects

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two women suspected of stealing goods from an ABC store.

According to a post on social media, the two women are wanted in connection with a larceny that occurred at the Waterford ABC Store on Olde Waterford Way in Belville on May 20, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

