BCSO seeks help to identify larceny suspects
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two women suspected of stealing goods from an ABC store.
According to a post on social media, the two women are wanted in connection with a larceny that occurred at the Waterford ABC Store on Olde Waterford Way in Belville on May 20, 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.
