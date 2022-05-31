Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Working from home contributed to home price increase, study says

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from...
This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The “Great Reshuffling” has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing.

New research shows that home prices jumped 23.8% during the pandemic and 15% of that growth was due to remote work.

Many people turned to warmer climates, which was a significant driver in prices.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the median single-family home in Austin, Texas, grew by 26%. Phoenix was also up by 26% and Boise, Idaho, was up by 24%.

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Christine Ann Foggo
WPD searching for missing person
Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting in Whiteville.
Whiteville police: One person injured in shooting
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants color printer for students
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. The...
US consumer confidence slips in May amid stubborn inflation
The cost of commuting is putting a strain a Americans returning to work.
Commuting costs put strain on Americans returning to work