Whiteville police: One person injured in shooting

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Whiteville on Monday, according to police.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Smith Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

“Whiteville police officers assisted Whiteville Fire and Whiteville Rescue,” a WPD news release states. “The victim was transported to Columbus Regional Medical where he received treatment then transported to New Hanover Regional.”

Police officials say the shooting still is under investigation.

