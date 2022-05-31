WATCH: Beach visitor sees what appears to be a bonnethead shark

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A family was shocked to find what appears to be a bonnethead shark on Caswell Beach on Oak Island.

Wolff Shipp submitted the video of the small shark on Monday, May 30. Though the signature shark fin is commonly associated with danger, Bonnetheads tend to be quite timid according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

