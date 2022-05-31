Senior Connect
UNCW schedules alert system test

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will conduct tests of its campus warning siren system June 7 and 8 as part of its annual maintenance.

Several short bursts from the sirens (lasting one to two seconds) may occur throughout the days to validate recent updates. A full volume test of the UNCWAlert system is scheduled to occur at noon on Thursday, June 9.

No action is required when the sirens sound during testing.

All students, faculty and staff will receive text alerts and telephone messages unless they have opted out. Members of the community who have registered for emergency text alerts will also receive the test messages. Community members who have not yet registered for alerts can do so here.

In the event an actual emergency occurs during the maintenance testing, the university will immediately cease testing and release text, phone and email messages. Additionally, an emergency notification pop-up message will appear on university owned computers.

