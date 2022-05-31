Two taken to hospital after car crashes into local nail salon
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene after a car crashed into a local nail salon on Tuesday, May 31.
The Wilmington Police Department has confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital following the accident at NC Nails located at 1929 Oleander Drive.
This story is developing, more details will be added as they are available.
