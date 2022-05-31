Senior Connect
Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

