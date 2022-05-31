“School Girls” and other local productions coming to Thalian Hall this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Between big performances from touring artists and the latest multi-million dollar hit movie, local theatre companies continue to perform at stages in the Historic Thalian Hall.

Big Dawg Productions

Big Dawg Productions is a non-profit community theatre company which was founded in 1995. They hope to perform “entertaining, thought-provoking, and social responsible theater.” Now performing at the Thalian Hall, they tend to perform at the Stein Studio Theatre at Thalian Hall. You can learn more and keep up with their auditions on Facebook and buy tickets at the Thalian Hall.

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play: June 16 to 26, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Directed by Fracaswell Hyman.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time: July 14 to 24, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Directed by Gina Gambony.

Aristophanes Lysistrata: August 4 to 14, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult for this performance.

Misery (Based on the Stephen King novel): October 20 to 23, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol: December 8 to 18, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Opera House Theatre Company

The Opera House Theatre Company is a non-profit theatre company founded in 1985. The company tends towards recognizable productions alongside educational programs for those aspiring to work in the theatre industry. You can learn more about them on their website and buy tickets at the Thalian Hall.

Grease: July 7 to 24, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Directed by Jason Aycock.

Newsies: August 4 to 21, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Funny Girl: September 1 to 11, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Anne Frank: September 15 to 18, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Other productions

Hebredo Productions will present Blood Privilege with the assistance of Big Dawg Productions this fall.

Blood Privilege by Don Fried: September 29 to October 9, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Beach of Peace: November 4, Friday at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Attraction Series.

