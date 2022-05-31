NHC Board of Elections sets date for school board democratic primary recount

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Elections has set the date and time for the recount of votes from the NHC Board of Education democratic primary.

The recount between incumbent Nelson Beaulieu and newcomer Jennah Bosch will take place Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. at the Northeast Library on Military Cutoff Road.

The recount was called by Beaulieu after the election canvass inched Beaulieu out.

Beaulieu was three votes ahead of Bosch after election day but finished two votes behind Bosch after the canvass.

The two nominees are vying for the fourth democratic spot to run in the November election.

Veronica McLaurin-Brown, Dorian Cromartie and incumbent Judy Justice secured the three other nominations in the democratic primary. They will be on the November ballot against republicans Pat Bradford, Melissa Mason, Josie Barnhart and incumbent Pete Wildeboer in the race to fill four open seats on the school board.

