New compressed natural gas fueling station opens in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Piedmont Natural Gas has opened its eighth compressed natural gas fueling station in Wilmington.

Per a Piedmont release, the station is located at 141 Sutton Steam Plant Drive. About 50% of Piedmont’s utility fleet is made of vehicles that can use compressed natural gas.

The new station has four fuel pumps and enough space to accommodate Class 8 tractor-trailer trucks.

Compressed natural gas is more cost efficient than traditional gasoline, and it can reduce tailpipe emissions by about 20% when compared to gasoline. Scientists also have significant concerns about methane leaking into the atmosphere during natural gas production.

