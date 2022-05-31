Multiple cars involved in accident on Shipyard Boulevard and Independence Boulevard
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving five cars occurred on the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Shipyard Boulevard.
First responders are currently on the scene.
No injuries or fatalities are confirmed as of now.
WECT has a crew on the scene, and will provide updates as they become available.
