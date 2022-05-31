More than two dozen drug arrests due to Brunswick County community tips

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriffs Office Vice and Narcotics Unit department have arrested around twenty-six individuals following leads from community tips and complaints.

Per a Facebook post, the following have been arrested and their charges:

33-year old Brandon Lamar Stevenson of Bolivia, NC, was arrested for two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, one count of PWIMSD SCH I CS, one count of PWIMSD Methamphetamine, one count of PWIMSD Cocaine, one count of PWISD SCH VI CS, one count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place With CS, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

29-year-old Bryan W. Newbill of Longs, SC, was arrested for two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, one count of PWIMSD Heroin, one count of PWIMSD Methamphetamine, one count of PWIMSD Cocaine, one count of Possession of SCH VI CS, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

56-year-old Timothy Lynn Barnes of Supply, NC, was arrested for Trafficking Opium or Heroin, PWIMSD Methamphetamine, PWIMSD SCH III CS, PWIMS SCH II CS, PWISD SCH VI CS, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place With CS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

20-year-old Jonathan Michael Juneau of Leland, NC, was arrested for PWIMSD SCH II CS, Felony Possession of SCH II CS, Simple Possession of SCH III CS, PWIMSD SCH VI CS, Felony Possession of SCH VI CS, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place With CS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

39-year-old Bryan Charles Russ of Leland, NC, was arrested for PWISD of Counterfeit Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

28-year-old Rocky Buffkin Jr. of Ash, NC, was arrested for PWIMSD Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

54-year-old Anthony Woodlyn Parks Jr. of Little River, SC, was arrested for PWIMSD Heroin, PWIMSD Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

24-year-old Cody Mooney of Shallotte, NC, was arrested for PWIMSD Methamphetamine, Possession of SCH VI CS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (7.62 Caliber Rifle With An Overall Length of 25.2″ With An Obliterated Serial Number), Altering/Removing Gun Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

31-year-old Heather Nicole Barnes of Bolivia, NC, was arrested for PWIMSD Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Simple Possession of SCH III, PWIMSD SCH III CS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

69-year-old Kenneth Auerbach of Calabash, NC, was arrested PWIMSD SCH VI CS, Manufacturing SCH VI CS, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place With CS, and Felony Possession of SCH I CS.

25-year-old Tykeem Amour McNeil of Leland, NC, was arrested for PWISD SCH VI CS, Felony Possession of SCH VI CS, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place With CS.

35-year-old Jason Decarlo of Sunset Beach, NC, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia.

43-year-old Tara Marie Sweetman of Sunset Beach, NC, was arrested for Possession of Heroin, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

54-year-old Tina Howard Gray of Shallotte, NC, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

29-year-old Justin Tyler Paul of Bolivia, NC, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

30-year-old Amber Lynn Sullivan of Southport, NC, was arrested for Felony Possession of SCH I CS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting a Public Officer.

29-year-old Candius Patterson of Southport, NC, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances on Prison/Jail Premises.

58-year-old Alena Critz of Leland, NC, was arrested for Felony Possession of SCH II CS.

47-year-old Tommy Ray Bolton of Leland, NC, was arrested for Felony Possession of Cocaine, Driving While License Revoked-Not Impaired Revocation, and Failure to Heed Light or Siren.

60-year-old Gregory Terry of Council, NC, was arrested for Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of SCH VI CS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

42-year-old Jonathan Levie Simmons of Shallotte, NC, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances on Prison/Jail Premises and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

27-year-old Melissa Patton of Ash, NC, was arrested for Felony Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

23-year-old Kyshaun Alonza Grady of Leland, NC, was arrested for Felony Possession of SCH I CS, Simple Possession of SCH VI CS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

45-year-old Angela Renee Gore of Supply, NC, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Simple Possession of SCH III CS.