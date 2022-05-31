Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Medical Society coordinates free, sports health screening for students

(Source: Gray Media)
(Source: Gray Media)(Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Free, pre-participation screening is available June 9 for middle and high school athletes and cheerleaders planning to participate in school sports during the 2022-23 school year.

State-mandated screening examinations are required for all North Carolina students who plan to participate in school sports and these are being offered by volunteer physicians from the New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society in collaboration with the New Hanover County Health Department and the school system.

The screenings will be held on one date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 for boys and girls.

Screening for girls from New Hanover County middle and high schools (public and private) will be at 6 p.m. and screening for boys will be at 7 p.m. at the NHC Health and Human Services building at 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Participants can begin lining up 30 minutes ahead of allotted screening time.

Prior to the screening, all NCHSAA pre-participation physical evaluation (PPE) forms must by completed and signed by a parent or legal custodian. Rising 9th graders and transfer students should list the high school they will attend in the fall.

Download PPE forms in English here or Spanish here. Copies will not be provided; however, athletes, parents, or legal custodians can take a digital copy for their own use.

Parking is available at the Greenfield Street side of the building. Students will line up at designated areas marked for athletes and will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-participation screenings are conducted by volunteer physicians and staff with the Medical Society and Health Department; however, these screenings are not a replacement for a full physical check-up.

“Parents, please remember that athletic screening exams are just that — screenings, not complete physical check-ups. It is important for junior high and high school students to have their own primary care physician and to develop a relationship of mutual respect and trust with him or her. Moreover, if there are known health concerns, it is absolutely imperative that the young person’s personal physician be on his/her sports health care team.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
Car crashes into NC Nails salon
UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints

Latest News

Elaine Kinn flew from Norway back to southeastern North Carolina to deliver her impact...
Woman survives brutal attack from husband, travels around world to see sentencing
Child nutrition expert weighs in on impact free lunches for all could have
Eagle Scout provides safety kits for students
Eagle Scout provides safety kits for students
Scarless Vein Care - Howe Creek ONE
Scarless Vein Care - Howe Creek ONE