Medical Society coordinates free, sports health screening for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Free, pre-participation screening is available June 9 for middle and high school athletes and cheerleaders planning to participate in school sports during the 2022-23 school year.

State-mandated screening examinations are required for all North Carolina students who plan to participate in school sports and these are being offered by volunteer physicians from the New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society in collaboration with the New Hanover County Health Department and the school system.

The screenings will be held on one date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 for boys and girls.

Screening for girls from New Hanover County middle and high schools (public and private) will be at 6 p.m. and screening for boys will be at 7 p.m. at the NHC Health and Human Services building at 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Participants can begin lining up 30 minutes ahead of allotted screening time.

Prior to the screening, all NCHSAA pre-participation physical evaluation (PPE) forms must by completed and signed by a parent or legal custodian. Rising 9th graders and transfer students should list the high school they will attend in the fall.

Download PPE forms in English here or Spanish here. Copies will not be provided; however, athletes, parents, or legal custodians can take a digital copy for their own use.

Parking is available at the Greenfield Street side of the building. Students will line up at designated areas marked for athletes and will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-participation screenings are conducted by volunteer physicians and staff with the Medical Society and Health Department; however, these screenings are not a replacement for a full physical check-up.

“Parents, please remember that athletic screening exams are just that — screenings, not complete physical check-ups. It is important for junior high and high school students to have their own primary care physician and to develop a relationship of mutual respect and trust with him or her. Moreover, if there are known health concerns, it is absolutely imperative that the young person’s personal physician be on his/her sports health care team.”

