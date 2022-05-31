Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a suburban disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved.”

No other details of the man’s death were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Christine Ann Foggo
WPD searching for missing person

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
Traffic Light
Multiple cars involved in accident on Shipyard Boulevard and Independence Boulevard
A video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks.
WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train