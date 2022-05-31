Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has died following a crash between a truck and a motorcycle May 6 at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market Street.
Wilmington Police Department said in a new release, “67-year-old Andrew Kester has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield. “
Kester was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
