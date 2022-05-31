Senior Connect
Man accused of stabbing estranged wife more than a dozen times to appear in court today

Matthew Stallings
Matthew Stallings(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of stabbing his estranged wife more than a dozen times last year is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Matt Stallings forcefully entered the victim’s apartment, located on Coddington Loop, on Jan. 6, 2021, and stabbed the victim approximately 15 times with a pocketknife before throwing her off the balcony.

The victim survived the attack.

Stallings was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

During a court appearance after Stalling’s arrest, prosecutors said the victim and Stallings have a 3-year-old son together and she was staying with a friend at the time of the attack. She was denied a temporary restraining order against Stallings about a week before.

