First Alert Forecast: summery here at home, rumblings in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast brings the heat! Expect daily high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s from this Tuesday, May 31 through this Thursday, June 2. All the while, odds for a cooling shower or storm will park at 10% or less. As a weak cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region this Friday, chances for showers and storms will grow to a more generous 50%. Hopefully, from a drought standpoint, these showers will indeed materialize.

Your First Alert Weather Team also plans to closely monitor the remnants of eastern Pacific Hurricane Agatha as they swirl across southern Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week or the weekend, these remains have a shot to reorganize in the Atlantic Basin - specifically the southern Gulf of Mexico or western Caribbean Sea. Should such redevelopment occur, the first Atlantic name of the year, Alex, would be used to describe the system.

Hurricane Season officially starts June 1. Be informed and prepared, not scared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.