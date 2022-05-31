Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: summery here at home, rumblings in the tropics

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 30, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast brings the heat! Expect daily high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s from this Tuesday, May 31 through this Thursday, June 2. All the while, odds for a cooling shower or storm will park at 10% or less. As a weak cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region this Friday, chances for showers and storms will grow to a more generous 50%. Hopefully, from a drought standpoint, these showers will indeed materialize.

Your First Alert Weather Team also plans to closely monitor the remnants of eastern Pacific Hurricane Agatha as they swirl across southern Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week or the weekend, these remains have a shot to reorganize in the Atlantic Basin - specifically the southern Gulf of Mexico or western Caribbean Sea. Should such redevelopment occur, the first Atlantic name of the year, Alex, would be used to describe the system.

Hurricane Season officially starts June 1. Be informed and prepared, not scared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Christine Ann Foggo
WPD searching for missing person
The occupants of the home escaped the fire without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross
Calabash home is total loss after fire

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 30, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 30, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 30, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 30, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 30, 2022
First Alert Forecast: summery temps with tropics making noise
Your First Alert Forecast from Mem. Day morning, May 30, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: summery with a tropical buzz for Memorial Day into early June